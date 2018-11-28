Metallic hair is here to make you shine bright during the holiday season. As celebrities got obsessed with glossy hair a few seasons back, hairstylists listed and found a brand new way to make your hair glisten. The metallic hair trend is a technique that gives a mesmerizing metallic finish no matter which hair color you choose. However, there are some colors that give a bolder metallic effect than others. Swipe through this article to learn how to rock the metallic hair color trend.

Peachy Balayage

Give a break to the classic balayage and opt for something that will make them go, “WOW”. You can still use your blonde color as a base, but why not get this insanely pretty peachy balayage instead of just lighter strands? To let the metallic effect shine in full force, we suggest a grey ashy base for this color combo.