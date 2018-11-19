How to Give Yourself Classic Glam Hair

To start the look, section off your hair. Pull the top of your hair up and tease the bottom layers. Then, hairspray the sections that you’ve teased. Next, add hair extensions. Katarina loves to use Cashmere Hair. In the video, Katarina used Moroccan oil Hairspray because she was out of her favorite hairspray, Big Sexy Hair. She recommends you use Big Sexy Hair when you can. Get your Big Sexy Hair Hairspray here!

After that, tease and hairspray the rest of your hair in layers. Add more extensions if you’d prefer to.

Next, section your hair and put the sections in hot rollers. Katarina used the Babyliss Nano Titanium Rollers. Get your own here! Keep them in your hair until they cool down. This usually takes 40 minutes or so. Once they are cool, they are ready to be taken out. Once you remove the curlers, tease out your hair a bit more.

And now you have soft waves, giving you a glamorous classic hair look.