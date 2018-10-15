How to Give Yourself a Glamorous Everyday Hairstyle

everyday_glam_hairstyle_yuna_min_Sabrina_gomez_Fashionisers_tutorial_main_image

Let’s face it. Doing your own hair can be stressful, at times. We tend to overthink styling and constantly wonder how to achieve the perfect hairstyle. Well, Yuna Min is a pro at doing an everyday glam look, and she is here to show you how to give yourself a glamorous everyday hairstyle. It’s actually a lot easier than you think it is. Just follow these 6 easy steps, and you’ll soon be a pro at giving yourself natural daily glam.

Step 1: Brush Out your Hair

It’s important to begin with clean, brushed-out hair. This way, your hair will curl easier.

Step 2: Section Off Your Hair

Pull your hair into small sections to prepare to curl. The smaller the section, the more sections you have, so the more curls you will have. The larger the section, the fewer curls you will have. For this look, Yuna suggests smaller sections, as the hair will curl easier with a smaller section, as well.

Step 3- Hairspray the Section

Hairspray the section you just separated before curling it. This will help it hold the curl. Yuna prefers to use the Joico Protective Hairspray.

Step 4- Curl the Section

With a curling iron with a 3/4” barrel, curl the section. Begin at the base of the section and wrap the hair around the curling iron from the base down to the ends.

Step 5- Repeat Throughout the Hair

Do this through each section until your hair has been completely curled.

Step 6- Brush Out the Hair

Hairspray again, if needed, and brush out your hair one final time to give it volume. If you need to tease a little to give more volume, now would be the time to do it.

everyday_glam_hairstyle_yuna_min_Sabrina_gomez_Fashionisers_tutorial

There you have it! Now you have a natural glam hairstyle that you can wear to work, out with your friends, or in your daily routine. Getting a natural glam hairstyle that you can rock everyday is possible! And it’s not even difficult to do!

 

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

How to Give Yourself a Glamorous Everyday Makeup Look

everyday_makeup_tutorial_Glam_Yuna_Min_Sabrina_Gomez

 

 

Written by Malorie Mackey
Malorie Mackey is an actress and writer living in Los Angeles, CA. Malorie's first published book entitled "My Playboy Story: Hopping from Richmond to Hollywood" was published in 2017. Since then, Malorie's short story "What Love Has Taught Me" has been published in the anthology "Choices," and she has been writing and blogging about travel and adventure in hopes to publish her next book about travel soon. She believes that everyone should enjoy a little adventure in their lives.