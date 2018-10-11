Flannel Hair is the Trendiest Fall Color You Need to Try

Once fall begins, there is more than one way to stay fashionable. Aside from upgrading your closet with brand new, trendy pieces, you can also change your hair color to stand out. There are ladies who simply decide to keep the same color throughout the year. But there are also the fashionistas who are always eager to try out new trends. The trend that will really make you happy this season is called flannel hair. It is a super-exciting coloring technique that focuses on warm orange tones with hints of red, burgundy, copper and more. In other words, you can experiment with any shade of red and orange that you like. Celebrities such as Keke Palmer, Lana Del Rey, and Florence Welch are the perfect examples that prove this color range works perfectly for any skin color.

Check out the fabulous hairstyles below to inspire your next hair-color change this fall.

The shades of this do are so gorgeous that we want to make a change right away. It starts with the darkest hue in the roots and gradually becomes lighter towards the tips.