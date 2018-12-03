Dark hair has a serious competition nowadays when pastel dye jobs have taken over Instagram. Who said you must go lighter when the sun shines brighter? These dark hair colors are so pretty that you’ll want to keep them forever! Flip through this article to discover stunning dark hair colors that look great all year round and get inspired.

Deep Burgundy Hair Color

Burgundy is one of the richest hair colors you could ever rock on your mane. Red’s dark sister is perfect for those who love a vampy look. You can’t sport burgundy hair with a shy attitude, opt for this dark hair color to show off your fierce self. Here are some of the prettiest burgundy makeup looks inspired by celebs to match your dark mane.