There are so many reasons to love ponytails! You can both hit the gym and attend a wedding wearing a ponytail, all you need is different styling. There are multiple variations of this universally flattering hairstyle that keep the bad hair days away. We bring you 16 creative ways to dress your ponytail for multiple occasions.

Bubble it Up

The bubble pony is approved by everyone from beauty bloggers to celebrities. You can take your classic pony to the next level by transforming it into a bubble do. You’ll need just minutes to copy this hairstyle. Add a hair bow to finish things off on a chic note.