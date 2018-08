It’s almost the end of another season. Your hair is probably already damaged by the sun and sea, so a change is definitely needed. That’s why we decided to bring you the coolest hair colors to help you transition from summer to fall.

Nirvana Blonde

Ever since Selena Gomez debuted this fabulous color, the whole world became obsessed with it. It is a very soft, pretty shade of blonde which flatters different skin tones.