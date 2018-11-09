16 Bold Hair Colors to Try in 2019

We started 2018 with maximalist perspective. As we are approaching the end of this year, it’s safe to say that we made a lot of bold choices so far. Starting from rocking animal print from head to toe like it’s not a big deal to trying the fiercest hair colors and beauty looks, maximalism isn’t going anywhere soon. We are about to keep our beauty game as daring in the upcoming year! Check out these bold hair colors that you have to try in 2019.

Flaming Red Orange Ombre

Whether you are a redhead or a redhead wannabe, the flaming ombre is here to make all your wildest hair dreams come true. Get this fierce dye job to transform your mane into a flaming fire just in time for the coldest months of the year.