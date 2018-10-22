100 Trendy Long Hairstyles For Women To Try in 2019

100-Trendy-Long-Hairstyles-For-Women-To-Try-in-2019-601

Long hair gives you so many options. From super simple updos that could be done in minutes to intricate braided unique hairstyles, you can wear a different hairstyle almost every day of the year. We rounded up 100 trendy hairstyles for long hair for you to try in 2019. Flip through these images and get inspired on how to style your Rapunzel mane.

Messy Headband Braid

100-Trendy-Long-Hairstyles-For-Women-To-Try-in-2019 braided updo

Photo By @jas_ana/Instagram

Wrap your hair in a beautiful voluminous braid leaving tendrils for a more romantic effect. Ladies with very long hair can wrap their hair twice achieving more volume.

Prev Page1 of 100

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.