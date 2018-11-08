Your Ultimate Gift-Buying Guide For The Holidays

Prev Page1 of 4

3…2…1… Let the stress of holiday shopping begin. Or not!

Holiday shopping can be one of, if not the most stressful time of the year. Yes, it’s also “the most wonder time of the year” but let’s admit it, the coffee and wine begin to flow a bit more now, too.

There are some people who are easy to shop for, and some that well, make you sweat a bit. Click through below to see some great gifts for just about anyone you need to buy for. From the beauty-junkie to the handy-man, from things unexpected to the things people want to buy for themselves and just don’t, I have it all covered. Even better, some of these items have such a great price point that you can choose a few and make a little gift basket or make them stocking-stuffers!

For The Wine Lover:

These gifts will come in handy for any level of wine lover!

Vintoro Wine Aerator Pourer

$14.99 (Here)

 

The Original Vacu Vin Wine Saver

$11.99 (Here)

 

Wine Markers

$6.95 (Here)

 

Wine Wand

$19.99 (Here)

 

Wine Decanter

$24.99 (Here)

Prev Page1 of 4

Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place, sometimes! I had always been in front of the camera, but I felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how my love for fashion started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually, major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help each person be the best, fashion-forward self they can be.