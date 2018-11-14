Your Guide to The New Project Runway

Project Runway had some ups and downs since its original launch in 2004 on Bravo. The show later moved to Lifetime in 2009. After 16 successful seasons of searching for America’s next big designer together with Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn, Project Runway is now getting a huge makeover. The Weinstein scandal led to a temporary termination of the show. Now that Harvey Weinstein is out of the game, it was announced that the series will be back on Bravo for its upcoming 17th season. Here is your ultimate guide to the new Project Runway.

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Are Out of Project Runway

The dynamic fashion duo that rose to fame Project Runway is officially out of the show. Both hosts are currently working on another reality show for Amazon Prime Video.

“I’m most excited that my journey with my dear friend and colleague, Tim Gunn, is far from over. We will be partnering with Amazon for a new show, and we’re excited for everyone to see what we’re designing next!” – the former supermodel revealed.