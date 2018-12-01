You Can Make Knitwear Sexy Thanks To These Stars
Get your sweaters out, it’s cold outside. Even celebrities upgraded their knitwear game by flaunting the most beautiful sweaters, knitted dresses, and capes. Thanks to these popular names, there is a way to make winter attire super-sexy. If you want to look hot all season long, take a look at the daring ensembles below. You can sure learn a thing or two from fashion influencers such as Emily Ratajkowski, Priyanka Chopra, Alessandra Ambrosio and more.
Sara Sampaio
Sara wore the prettiest sweater dress in a gorgeous orange color. The model passed on the pants and decided to leave her legs bare. She finished off with chic boots that go half-calf.