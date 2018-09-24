Why Fashion Bloggers Instagram Backdrops are the Hottest Places to Vacay!

Where are the places fashion bloggers go to take the most picturesque photos for social media?

If you’re like us, your IG feed is full of fashion, beauty and travel! We love to see far off destinations that are both picturesque and dream worthy! But what are the top travel destinations for fashionistas that both inspire and awe?

Check out these travel destinations where some of the top fashion bloggers go to create the most Instagram-worthy pics!

The Maldives

If you’re like Jessica Stein (@tuulavintage) you’ll love to swim in the crystal-clear waters of The Maldives. Known for its blue lagoons, colorful coral reefs and pristine beaches, The Maldives is the ultimate tropical Instagram-able travel destination!