What To Wear For Your 2019 Wedding

What-To-Wear-For-Your-2019-Wedding-bow-detail-weding-dress

The wedding season is from June to September, so brides-to-be are already busy choosing their dream dress. We gathered the ultimate bridal inspo for you to easily decide what to wear for your 2019 wedding. Flip through this article to discover the hottest trends in the bridal department.

Wedding Gowns á La Meghan Markle

What-To-Wear-For-Your-2019-Wedding-simple-wedding-dress

Photo Credit: Savannah Miller

The Markle effect will still be going strong in 2019. Meghan Markle opted for a surprisingly simple wedding gown that made brides across the world reconsider their choices. Many bridal designers came up with their own version of the long-sleeved Givenchy gown. Brides-to-be who nurture minimalistic and elegant style have a lot of options when it comes to simple wedding dresses for their 2019 weddings.

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and a contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion and makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in accounting and auditing, her love for all things fashion and beauty won her heart. Now, she is a full-time freelancer.