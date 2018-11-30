The wedding season is from June to September, so brides-to-be are already busy choosing their dream dress. We gathered the ultimate bridal inspo for you to easily decide what to wear for your 2019 wedding. Flip through this article to discover the hottest trends in the bridal department.

Wedding Gowns á La Meghan Markle

The Markle effect will still be going strong in 2019. Meghan Markle opted for a surprisingly simple wedding gown that made brides across the world reconsider their choices. Many bridal designers came up with their own version of the long-sleeved Givenchy gown. Brides-to-be who nurture minimalistic and elegant style have a lot of options when it comes to simple wedding dresses for their 2019 weddings.