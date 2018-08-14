Virgil Abloh, Nike & Serena Williams Team Up For “Queen Collection”

When Off-White first hinted at a Nike collaboration during the weekend, no one expected such a major deal. The two brands finally revealed that they’ve been working on an exclusive line inspired by no other than the iconic Serena Williams. The mega-popular designer teamed up with Nike and one of his muses, to create a trendy array of designs. Titled as “Queen Collection”, it will feature styles which Serena will debut at the 50th U.S. Open at the end of the month.

Once the queen takes the collection out on the tennis court, the designs will also become available for shopping. Fashion becomes involved in sports now more than ever. During the Wimbledon tournament this year, Roger Federer debuted a partnership with Uniqlo, while Adidas worked with Palace.

Williams is one of the best-dressed athletes both on and off the court. Virgil Abloh drew inspiration from some of her most iconic looks presented on the tennis ground. The “Queen Collection” consists of apparel and footwear. When it comes to sneakers, Abloh delivers a pair of glittery NikeCourt Flare 2, decorated with Off-White’s signature writings and Serena’s name. There are two other pairs as well. One is the Nike Blazer Mid SW, that was leaked a while ago, and the Nike Air Max 97. Both of these belong to the Virgil x Nike The 10 collaboration but are reworked with special details.

The apparel part of the line includes a chic dress available in either white or black. Abloh once again stamped his writings to make the design even cooler. There is also one fabulous bomber jacket done in black to compliment the look.

“When I first tried on the dress, I felt very strong and feminine at the same time. It has all the really strong elements, from the leather to that really cool stretchy material. I felt so feminine in the tutu, which is probably my favorite part of it. It really embodies what I always say: that you can be strong and beautiful at the same time. I was thinking that this is so different for tennis. Virgil always does the logo thing and the quotations, and he has a particular style, so I was just excited about what he has done for both his brand and with Nike and bringing it to the U.S. Open.”- the tennis goddess said.

The “Queen Collection” will debut in late August online at nike.com, select Nike and NikeLab stores. Prices will range from $130 up to $900.

Photo Credit: Nike