Victoria’s Secret Fantasy Bras Through The Years

Each year the star of the Victoria’s Secret Show is the brand’s millions-of-dollars worth Fantasy Bra. We rounded up the most astonishing Fantasy bras through the years for you to feast your eyes on.

Heidi Klum, 2001

Heidi Klum wore one of the priciest Victoria’s Secret fantasy bras ever. The Heavenly Star Bra was the 6th in the family, but the first one ever to be worn on the brand’s opulent runway show. The bra featured 1,2000 Sri Lankan pink sapphires and a 90-carat diamond. Hold your jaw – the Heavenly Star bra cost $12.5 million!