10 SEXIEST Places Sports Illustrated has Shot!

Where are the sexiest places The Sports Illustrated Swimwear Edition has shot?

Let’s face it, these days it’s not just about going on a vacation anymore. If you are going somewhere to getaway, you might as well make it as Insta-Worthy as possible, right?

So, if you are looking for some of the most glamorous places to journey to this season, how about traveling to an exotic location that The Sports Illustrated Swimwear Edition has shot its sexy supermodels?

Talk about an ideal destination that will be both awe inspiring and dream-worthy! So, let’s take a look at some of the sexiest places worldwide that SI has shot!

Belize

Located off the eastern coast of Central America, Belize borders the diaphanous Caribbean Sea! Why is this country so Insta-Worthy? Well for starters, it is known for tourism, but is not over-crowded. So, you can scuba dive in clear, blue waters, snorkel with giant sea turtles, raft and kayak. Also, enjoy trekking through the jungles for optimum bird watching! And don’t forget to visit the Mayan ruins like Caracol!