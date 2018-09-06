Urban Decay To Drop Naked Cherry Palette

Urban Decay caused so much sadness to the makeup community when they announced that the iconic Naked Palette would be discontinued. The founder Wende Zomnir hinted there might be some new products coming, but we didn’t think that would happen so fast. Only several days after the announcement, there is another huge rumor circulating through social media. It seems that the label is getting ready to launch a gorgeous Naked Cherry palette that will take your eye game to a whole new level.



Sometimes it’s really hard for brands to keep the new makeup they’re working on a secret. This thing happened to Anastasia Beverly Hills, and now it probably happened to Urban Decay as well. Since the brand hasn’t officially announced this palette, someone must have leaked it to the public. Shots of the packaging and the inside first appeared on the YouTube channel of beauty blogger Ellie Tells. She shot a whole video describing the shades and the outside as well. Shortly after that, the beloved Instagram account Trendmood1, that always has the juiciest makeup news also shared several pictures of the possible new release. According to both of them, the palette might be coming much sooner than we think.

Just like all the previous Naked products, the Cherry edition features 12 shades, some are matte, some shimmery. The color range is beautiful, starting with an off-white color, transitioning to soft pink, mauve, rose gold, to statement burgundy tones. It is currently already selling in Thailand and being advertised by retailers there as well. The product comes with a dual eyeshadow brush and a mirror on the inside. When it comes to the packaging, it reminds very much of all the other Naked palettes.

“Naked Cherry is ripe for the picking with 12 all NEW sweet and tart cherry-hued shades – including shimmering pinks, warm peaches, and deep burgundies. From Bang Bang, a soft micro-sparkle pink (our go-to highlight shade) to Ambitious a deep metallic copper (our new favorite) and Drunk Dial (our weekend obsession) this forbidden fruit has everything you need to create an ethereal daytime looks to wildly seductive smoky eyes. With Cherry’s fresh vibe it’s like we are getting Naked for the first time.”- says on the back of the box.

Urban Decay still hasn’t confirmed the release of the Naked Cherry eyeshadow palette, so all we can do is wait and see. All of the leaked information and photos really suggest that this is actually the new drop by the label. Stay tuned for more news.