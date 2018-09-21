Tube Tops Are The New Hot Trend Among Stars

It seems that all 90’s trends are making a comeback. And you’ll definitely love this one. Every single fashionable star is rocking sultry tube tops. These super-chic minimal pieces will be a great addition to your fashionable looks. Swipe through the pictures below to see how you can style tube tops according to stars.

Emily Ratajkowski

The gorgeous model swapped her hot bikini for an even hotter outfit. Ratajkowski joined the tube top club with a chic striped piece and military pants.