Tube Tops Are The New Hot Trend Among Stars

It seems that all 90’s trends are making a comeback. And you’ll definitely love this one. Every single fashionable star is rocking sultry tube tops. These super-chic minimal pieces will be a great addition to your fashionable looks. Swipe through the pictures below to see how you can style tube tops according to stars.

Emily Ratajkowski

Photo Credit: @emrata/Instagram

The gorgeous model swapped her hot bikini for an even hotter outfit. Ratajkowski joined the tube top club with a chic striped piece and military pants.

