Transform Into Your Favorite Celebs With These Easy Costumes

If you are obsessed with celebrities why not transform into one this Halloween. There are so many costumes that will help you look exactly like Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Bruno Mars and many more. The best thing is that you don’t have to put too much effort into it. Swipe through the pictures below to find your ultimate inspo.

Nicki Minaj

Transform-Into-Your-Favorite-Celebs-With-These-Easy-Costumes-nicki minaj

Photo Credit: @nickiminaj/Instagram

Nicki always dons the fiercest outfits both on and off stage. You can now copy your favorite rapper by fining a cool bodysuit and finishing off with loads of jewelry. To give a nice final touch, you can put your hair in space buns.

