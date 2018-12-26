Top 5 Fashion Niches that You Can Use for Your Own Blog

Fashion is filled with different niches that are fun and interesting to explore. That is why so many people have taken to fashion as a topic to write about and examine through a blog. Yet, not all of the topics are made equally, so it’s important to know the best ones to consider. That’s why we’re going to take a look at the top five fashion niches that will make a fun and attractive blog.

1. Seasonal Fashions

The first type of blog that you can make is for seasonal fashions. After all, these fashions change often and without warning, so it is something that you need to stay on top of for months at a time. The seasonal blogs can be a really fun way to make some money as well. You can use mobile affiliate marketing as a way to link your blog to other websites to both show your readers some cool products and services while getting some earnings for doing so!

2. Makeup

Another great niche that you can use to write about on your fashion blog is makeup. While it is seasonal in a sense, there are a lot of different styles of makeup that are always changing and require some insight from experts or amateurs. You can spend some time showing off your own style, making recommendations, or trying out new ways to use makeup to show the results to your viewers. This type of blog might require more of a visual medium, but it’s still a great niche.

3. Health

With regards to health as a blog niche, there are many different directions that you can go in terms of fashion. However, most people are focused on finding new ways to make their body look better for the sake of their personal fashion. A lot of people like to work on improving their skin for the sake of their makeup or their body so they can get the perfect fit from their clothes. There’s a lot of variety that you can explore in a blog for any of these topics.

4. Hair

Hair styles, colors, and cuts are all different elements of fashion that are frequently changing and in need of guidance and comment by amateurs and professionals alike. You can use your blog to show off the latest trends, help under-represented hair types gain recognition, or create trends of your own for hair. The bottom line is that hair is a really open topic about which you can write a lot and even make neat videos.

5. Celebrity Fashion

The final type fashion blog that you can create is one about celebrity fashion. Celebrities are often considered the go-to experts on fashion in just about every respect. Covering them for fashion is always a wise choice and can help you develop a specific niche within the fashion world. Whether you want male or female celebs as your focus, there are always plenty of different topics that you can explore on your blog. You’ll be able to keep your readers abreast of the latest fashion successes and faux pas of your favorite celebs all while gaining new viewers.

As you can see, there, are a lot of different topics that you can consider for your fashion blog. While seasonal fashions are always going to be a favorite, there are specific elements of makeup, health, hair, and celebrity fashion that you should take a look at as potential topics. All you have to do is create a blog and you can get some great benefits in terms of recognition and even compensation.