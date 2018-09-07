Tom-Ford-Spring-2019-RTW-Collection-at-NYFW

Tom Ford showed his latest offerings at the beginning of NYFW that seems to have a much brighter future this year. Dark glamour has been his specialty ever since conquering the world of high fashion in the 1990s. This time it was really dark and pretty quiet. He remained quiet even after the show and decided to skip the usual interviews. Opposite of his latest collections that were full of loud prints, details, sequins, this time the designs felt more wearable. Ford is taking a different turn for Spring 2019.



“I feel that fashion has somehow lost its way a bit, and it is easy for all of us to be swept up in trends that have lost touch with what women and men want to actually wear,” Ford wrote.

“I became a designer because I wanted to make men and women feel more beautiful and to empower them with a feeling of confidence. A feeling of knowing that they looked their best and could then present their best selves to the world. I wanted to make clothes that were flattering. That make one look taller and slimmer and more beautiful or more handsome,” the designer explained in his show notes.

Most part of the ’80s drama from his previous collection was missing possibly because the designer wanted to keep some sort of a distance from the latest trends. The electric ’80s with all the clashing prints, sparkling sequins, and other glitzy elements took over the world of fashion. Many designers including Ford involved strong references from this era in their previous collections.

There still are eye-catching elements such as fringed details on the gowns and bold leopard print throughout the lineup. Despite the fact that he decided to shift away from the latest trends, he couldn’t resist the animalia obsession. Expect to see this vibrant print all over runways and the streets as celebrities are already loving it.

However, at this NYFW, the Tom Ford 2019 RTW Collection was on the dark side. The color palette was full of neutrals from nude and gray to black. The star of the spectrum is a pale dusty lavender that appeared in the form of structured jackets, skirts with lace details, and men’s glossy suits. As for the menswear part, Tom Ford kept the gentlemen polished with a dose of edge. A selection of tailored-to-perfection high shine suits and separates paraded on the runway.

One of the hottest names in the showbiz, the chart-topping rapper Cardi B was sitting front row at the Spring 2019 RTW show. The likes of Tom Hanks and Henry Golding were also a part of the FROW gang. Once again Tom Ford set high standards at NYFW.

Photo Credit: Getty Images