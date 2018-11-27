Three-Fall-Statement-Pieces-You-Need-to-Have-in-Your-Closet

If there’s one thing fall fashion is known for, it’s adding epic statement pieces into our closets. Each fall, the colors and style trends that come into fashion wind up being fierce and memorable.

Scroll below to see the three fall statement pieces you need to have in your wardrobe.

Leopard Coat

A leopard coat is always in! It’s great all year round, especially in the fall. Watch below to see how you can style your leopard coat three ways.

Sweater Dress

Sweater dresses always come back into fashion each fall and winter season. You can’t go wrong with a trendy sweater dress or an oversized sweater. Watch below to learn three ways you can style your sweater dress or oversized sweater.

Plaid Pants

Plaid pants are absolutely in right now! We can’t say they’ve ever truly been out of style, but they are the definitely the hottest trend of this fall. Watch below to learn how to style your plaid pants three different ways.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Get Trending: Three Ways To Style Velvet Pants