These-Stars-Wore-Dresses-Without-Underwear-On-The-Red-Carpet

Imagine walking out in public without wearing any underwear. Just the thought of it makes you feel a little uncomfortable. That’s not the case with these celebrities. They feel super-comfortable in their bodies and never miss the chance to show off what they have. Some of them even dared to step on the red carpet debuting their assets without any underwear on. Check out these very risky choices that will make you say, “WOW”!

Chrissy Teigen

The dress Chrissy wore at the AMAs is now an iconic moment. The model thought it would be a super-sexy choice to make, and it was! The thing is, she didn’t quite think that it would reveal so much while she was posing for photographers.