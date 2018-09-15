The Prints To Wear In Spring 2019 According To NYFW Runways

Get ready to bring some statement prints in your spring 2019 closet. The New York Fashion Week is officially done, so we have plenty of new trends to swoon over. If you love prints as much as we do, all we can say is that the upcoming season will be very exciting. You will recognize some of the patterns from previous seasons but they are now upgraded with the coolest colors ever. Spring is such a vibrant season when you should choose fun hues to brighten up your outfits. Polka dots will still be huge, while tie-dye is making a fierce comeback. Check out the top prints everyone will be wearing in spring 2019.

Spring Plaids

You can never get bored of the super-fun plaids and checks! These patterns are so versatile, plus come in all variations, shapes, and colors. A plaid blazer can be the perfect office attire matched with jeans, pants, trousers. If you are one of the fashionistas who blindly follow trends, get your bicycle shorts and don them with a statement plaid jacket. Wes Gordon approved of this plaid print trend in his Spring 2019 collection for Carolina Herrera.