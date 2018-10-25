The Wedding Gowns We Can See Jennifer Lopez Wearing For Her Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are #couplegoals! If there is a celebrity pair that we want to see tie the knot, Jen and Alex are the ones. The multi-talented Lopez has a very impactful fashion style. If she says “I Do”, we predict that her wedding dress will be as glamorous as it gets. Check out some of the most mesmerizing bridal gowns that left a strong impact on our keen eye. We might be seeing J Lo rocking one of these very soon.

J Lo is the definition of opulence. The gorgeous singer/actress is always the one who stands out wherever she goes. We don’t have a single doubt that Jen will do exactly the same if a wedding happens. This mega-glamorous bridal gown from Elie Saab is on a whole new level. Imagine the fabulous Lopez donning this magnificent piece while standing next to A-Rod at the altar.