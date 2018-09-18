The Top 10 Most Impressive Hairstyles from the 2018 Emmy Awards

This year’s Emmy awards did not fail to impress. For 2018, the Emmys proudly announced that they had the most diverse group of Emmy nominees in Emmy history. While the puns about diversity did not disappoint, some of the hairstyles from the event blew us away for a variety of reasons.

Ryan Michelle Bathe

LOS ANGELES, CA – SEPTEMBER 17: Actor Ryan Michelle Bathe attends the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for IMDb)

The “This is Us” actress sported a beautifully clean and impressive twist bun on her head for the 2018 Emmy awards. This style was so delicate that it perfectly accented her light-colored dress.

Written by Malorie Mackey
