The Top 10 Most Impressive Hairstyles from the 2018 Emmy Awards

This year’s Emmy awards did not fail to impress. For 2018, the Emmys proudly announced that they had the most diverse group of Emmy nominees in Emmy history. While the puns about diversity did not disappoint, some of the hairstyles from the event blew us away for a variety of reasons.

Ryan Michelle Bathe

The “This is Us” actress sported a beautifully clean and impressive twist bun on her head for the 2018 Emmy awards. This style was so delicate that it perfectly accented her light-colored dress.