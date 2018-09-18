The Sexiest Red Carpet Moments You Might Have Missed From The Emmys

An Emmys red carpet always brings so much excitement in the fashion world. The most popular Hollywood actresses attend this big award event, wearing the most opulent dresses ever. Last night’s 2018 Emmy Awards brought so many fabulous looks that it’s really hard to choose a favorite. That’s why we decided to round up the sexiest fashion choices that appeared on the red carpet.



Keri Russel

Keri Russel’s Zuhair Murad piece is beyond stunning. The actress showed both legs and cleavage in a mesmerizing embellished dress decorated with feathers on the waist.