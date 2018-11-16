The-Sexiest-Costumes-Stan-Lee-Contributed-To

The iconic Stan Lee passed away at the age of 95 this Monday. He was the creator/co-creator of some of the most epic Marvel characters that we’ve all been obsessed with. This creative mind started out as an assistant writer in a company that would eventually grow into Marvel. He was only 17 at that time. When Lee turned 19, he got the chance of a lifetime. He became an interim editor of the comic book company where he would spend the rest of his life delivering amazing fictional characters. In the beginning, he worked mostly on science releases, comedy, cowboy-themed, and even horror stories. Stan Lee’s superhero personas reached such a worldwide fame, that he chose to continue working on them until the very end. Every single hero is flawed in a special way, which helps people relate easily to their personalities. Check out the sexiest, hottest costumes Lee helped create thanks to his immense talent.

Captain Marvel

Captain Marvel, also known as Carol Danvers, is one of the most powerful female fictional characters that Stan Lee ever contributed to. Mrs. Marvel was a part of an explosion, after which she suddenly got superpowers. This is one sultry costume you can easily recreate for Halloween. She owns superhuman abilities, immense strength, and a special sixth sense that helps her out in dangerous situations. Marvel announced the release of a Captain Marvel movie at the beginning of 2019 starring Brie Larson.