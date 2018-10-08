The Sexiest Celebrity Halloween Costumes
Celebrities never miss the chance to show off some extra skin. If you are all about sexy Halloween costumes, we’ve got you covered. Whether you want to be a sexy skeleton or get in the skin of your favorite A-lister, take a look at these celebrity Halloween costumes worth trying.
Alessandra Ambrosio
Ambrosio donned a Halloween costume similar to the looks she has been rocking on the Victoria’s Secret’s runway shows over the years. Her abs were on full display giving us a strong reason to hit the gym ASAP!