The Sexiest Celebrity Appearances At PFW 2018

Now that Paris Fashion Week is almost done, we can round up the fiercest, sexiest celebrity appearances of the week. Mega-popular stars such as Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Kaia Gerber walked the runways but also showed up at many late night parties. You can probably guess that they wore the most sultry ensembles we’ve seen in a while. From Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s red-hot dress to Cardi B’s stunning suit, we have all the best celebrity appearances from this season’s PFW. Check them out below.

Sara Sampaio

The beautiful Sara Sampaio showed off a killer set of legs in a very sultry red dress. Her stylist Mimi Cuttrell helped the model choose a daring mini dress with an even more daring side slit. The Victoria’s Secret model followed one of the biggest trends of the season by flaunting a micro bag with her ensemble. She finished off with high black stiletto heels, which perfectly compliment the look. Sampaio was one of the best-dressed celebrities during Paris Fashion Week without a doubt.