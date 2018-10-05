The Runways Dictate There’s A New Way To Stand Out In Monochrome

Monochrome might be one of the most difficult trends to pull off. Luckily, we gathered a number of fierce looks from fashion month runways that will help you bring a fresh vibe to your outfits. Some designers opted for bold colors, while others stuck to the classic black and white. Check out the pictures below to see all the trendy ways you can do monochrome in spring 2019.

Doing monochrome doesn’t mean that your outfit has to be boring. On the contrary, it gives you so much space to play with textures and details. Just take a look at the ensemble above. Both the skirt and sweater are so easy to find, and they look fabulous put together.