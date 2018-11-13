The Rounded Winged Eyeliner Is The New Eyeliner In Town

You read it right, a rounded winged eyeliner!

It made it’s debut on the SS2018 runways at both Tom Ford and Jason Wu Shows. It’s no secret that pulling off a perfect winged liner is no piece of cake, but the rounded wing… is a bit more simple and funky!

Watch this short video below to see how you can get this fun new eyeliner for yourself.

How:

You start by making a basic wing line with black eyeshadow and  an angled eyeliner brush, then fill it in, and thicken the pigment with a rounded eyeshadow brush.

If you prefer a more bold black, use an eyeliner pen over the shadow and skip adding another layer of shadow with a rounded brush.

You can shop the products I used below.

MAC Angled Brush #266 ($20.00 Here)

Pat McGrath Subversive Eyeshadow ($125.00 Here)

MAC Short Shader Brush #214 ($19.99 Here)

Smashbox Always On Liquid Eyeliner ($22.00 Here)

Written by Holley Wolfe
I moved to Los Angeles 7 years ago for music but ended up in fashion. That's just how things fall into place, sometimes! I had always been in front of the camera, but I felt like I would be better utilized behind it, so that's how my love for fashion started. I started styling celebrities for events, then editorials for magazines, and eventually, major AD campaigns. My primary focus now is being the brand ambassador for Fashionisers, sharing my knowledge with the world to help each person be the best, fashion-forward self they can be.