The Rounded Winged Eyeliner Is The New Eyeliner In Town

You read it right, a rounded winged eyeliner!

It made it’s debut on the SS2018 runways at both Tom Ford and Jason Wu Shows. It’s no secret that pulling off a perfect winged liner is no piece of cake, but the rounded wing… is a bit more simple and funky!

Watch this short video below to see how you can get this fun new eyeliner for yourself.

How:

You start by making a basic wing line with black eyeshadow and an angled eyeliner brush, then fill it in, and thicken the pigment with a rounded eyeshadow brush.

If you prefer a more bold black, use an eyeliner pen over the shadow and skip adding another layer of shadow with a rounded brush.

You can shop the products I used below.

MAC Angled Brush #266 ($20.00 Here)

Pat McGrath Subversive Eyeshadow ($125.00 Here)

MAC Short Shader Brush #214 ($19.99 Here)

Smashbox Always On Liquid Eyeliner ($22.00 Here)

