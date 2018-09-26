Believe it or not, plastic is becoming a big trend this year. It’s been busy making its debut all over the major runways of the year: New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, and Vancouver Fashion Week. Major designers such as Chanel, Jeremy Scott, and Maison Margiela are all taking a part in this fad.

From plastic hats and gloves to clear plastic statement pieces, we really have seen it all on these current runways.

Check out what we think are the most shocking plastic looks to sport this fall in the video below… We hope it’s all recycled plastic.