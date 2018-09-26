The Most Shocking Plastic Looks to Sport this Fall

Believe it or not, plastic is becoming a big trend this year.  It’s been busy making its debut all over the major runways of the year: New York Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, London Fashion Week, and Vancouver Fashion Week. Major designers such as Chanel, Jeremy Scott, and Maison Margiela are all taking a part in this fad.

From plastic hats and gloves to clear plastic statement pieces, we really have seen it all on these current runways.

Check out what we think are the most shocking plastic looks to sport this fall in the video below… We hope it’s all recycled plastic.

Written by Malorie Mackey
Malorie Mackey is an actress and writer living in Los Angeles, CA. Malorie's first published book entitled "My Playboy Story: Hopping from Richmond to Hollywood" was published in 2017. Since then, Malorie's short story "What Love Has Taught Me" has been published in the anthology "Choices," and she has been writing and blogging about travel and adventure in hopes to publish her next book about travel soon. She believes that everyone should enjoy a little adventure in their lives.