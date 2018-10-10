The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments From the AMAs You Have To See

At yesterday’s AMAs, many of your favorite stars served looks that will be hard to forget. Besides the spectacular performances and hype about the awards, we are obsessed with what our favorite stars wore. So, here are the most jaw-dropping fashion moments from the 2018 AMAs that you have to see.

Cardi B

What a night for Cardi B! Out of 8 nominations, she took home 3 awards. The star knew she was going to hit the stage a few times to collect some new hardware, so she made sure to look at her best. Rocking a Dolce & Gabbana floral gown complimented with a matching turban, the chart-topping rapper literally made jaws drop! It’s safe to say that she is the new muse of the popular luxury-designer duo.