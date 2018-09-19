The Most Influential Celebrities in Fashion You Should Learn From

The-Most-Influenial-Celebrities-in-Fashion-Rihanna

Celebrities are like walking ads in the world of fashion. Every single piece they decide to wear becomes an instant hit. Check out the most influential celebs that you can take style cues from. The likes of Rihanna, Bella Hadid, Blake Lively and more are never-ending style inspo. Flip through this article to discover who can give you the best A-list style lessons.

Rihanna

The-Most-Influenial-Celebrities-in-Fashion-Rihanna

Photo Credit: Getty Images

The results of a global search platform Lyst showed that Rihanna is the most powerful celebrity influencer for the past year. Lyst analyzed over 100 million search queries in 2017 which showed that the pieces that Rihanna wore sold out only seconds after her public appearances. You can definitely learn the boldest style secrets from Bad Gal Riri.

Prev Page1 of 15

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion & makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Auditing her love for all things fashion & beauty won and now she is a full-time freelancer.