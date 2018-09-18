The Most Fabulous Dresses From LFW You Have To See To Believe

Another fashion week is almost over, so we’re back to celebrate some of the best looks. Today we bring you the most fabulous dresses seen on the London Fashion Week runways. Designers opted for bold styles that will make your jaws drop. That means we will be seeing a lot of skin and statement prints next season. If you have a special occasion to attend, feel free to steal some of these amazing gowns and you’ll have all eyes on you without a doubt. Opulence once again took over the runways, and we’re here to deliver the looks you must not miss.



Mary Katrantzou

Mary Katrantzou had an array of magical dresses to show during her Spring 2019 show at London Fashion Week. The designer is very popular for her detailed work and statement patterns that always leave a strong impression. That’s the case with this sparkling number, which it’s simply mesmerizing. Words can’t explain the impeccable detailing!