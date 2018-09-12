The Most Bizarre Looks From NYFW 2018

The street crowd is ready to experiment more than ever. Lines between pretty and ugly are blurred nowadays. The rise of many unexpected trends such as dad sneakers and detached jeans proves that young fashionistas don’t really bother to please anyone. Designers got playful this NYFW and presented quite weird looks. Here are the most bizarre outfits we’ve seen during NYFW 2018.



The Blonds

The Blonds’ took inspiration from Disney villains for the Spring 2019 collection. The entire runway presentation featured looks inspired by your least favorite characters from your childhood days. Although most of the looks turned Disney villains into unapologetically sexy and fashionable figures, there were some bizarre ones. The beloved makeup guru Patrick Starrr got his first modeling gig and walked as Ursula at The Blonds show. The look was quite costumey and kind of too much for a ready-to-wear collection. However, it perfectly reflected Patrick’s glamorous personality. He can pull off anything extra!

Opening Ceremony

Opening Ceremony left everyone speechless with its show. It was possibly the boldest one for the brand full of extravaganza. The show took place in a drag club and although there were some really wearable looks, this one made jaws drop.

Telfar

Telfar was championing hobo style with its Spring 2019 collection. Models-off-duty are a real proof that this type of dressing could turn out pretty cool. But Telfar somehow went too far and presented looks that don’t really make sense. Who knows, the celebrity clientele might turn these pieces into the hottest trends. We’ll have to wait until spring to see.

Christian Cowan

The designer made a chic structured suit in a beautiful pastel shade and took things to another direction with the final touches. Can you see anyone walking into a meeting with an over-the-top feathered scarf?

Laquan Smith

With all the craziness over celebrity trends, it seems that designers lost a sense of how real people are dressing. Athleisure is sure a thing, but who would ever hit the gym or head to lunch in a completely see-through crop top and bike shorts? Bella Hadid, maybe?

Libertine

Libertine had an infant smoking on the runway. A model donned a jacket with this controversial graphics that surprised even the most experimental fashionistas.

Christian Siriano

The designer is undefeated when it comes to diverse shows. He experimented quite a lot with his Spring 2019 collection, blurring the gender lines. Although he is doing amazing things, this little black dress was too much for some people.

Jeremy Scott

Scott can’t stop, won’t stop to deliver avant-garde looks. The designer has the ability to make bizarre things look high fashion like this pair of over-the-shoulder boots.

