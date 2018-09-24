The Looks That Got Us Obsessed From MFW 2018

Milan Fashion Week 2018 is on fire! Dolce & Gabbana threw a spectacular show as always, Moschino made our jaws drop with its innovative designs… The Italian most fashionable city once again didn’t fail to impress! We gathered the looks that got us so obsessed that we can’t wait to shop in Spring 2019. Flip through these images to discover the best of MFW 2018.

Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana’s shows are definitely the highlight of every MFW. From supermodels to celebrities walking the runway dressed in the brand’s sublime designs, there is a little bit of everything. Domenico and Stefano are die-hard maximalists and we can’t get enough of their romantic aesthetic. This floral corset gown complimented with stunning jewelry pieces is out of this world! We are already looking for an event to steal this look from head to toe.