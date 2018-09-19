The Hottest Trends From LFW To Follow in Spring 2019

The-Biggest-Trends-From-LFW-To-Follow-in-Spring-2019-Natasha-Zinko

London’s designers were all about glamour and extravaganza for Spring 2019. The maximalist trends aren’t going anywhere soon. The next sunny season will be all about wild prints, sequins, intricate details and more. Check the hottest trends we spotted at LFW that you’ll want to try in Spring 2019.

Flat Shoes

The-Biggest-Trends-From-LFW-To-Follow-in-Spring-2019-Temperley-London

Temperley London
Photo Credit: Getty Images

Good news ladies, for another season in a row, flat shoes are having a moment. The idea to wear high heels just to look sexy for someone else while feeling super uncomfortable doesn’t resonate with young women. Flat shoes are favored more and more by the street crowd. The LFW runways were full of flat fashionable footwear. Temperley London’s gladiators got us obsessed.

Prev Page1 of 6

Written by Ivana Steriova
Ivana Shteriova Karaniku is the content manager and contributor at fashionisers.com. She is a fashion & makeup obsessive with a huge passion for writing. Although she holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting and Auditing her love for all things fashion & beauty won and now she is a full-time freelancer.