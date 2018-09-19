The Hottest Trends From LFW To Follow in Spring 2019

London’s designers were all about glamour and extravaganza for Spring 2019. The maximalist trends aren’t going anywhere soon. The next sunny season will be all about wild prints, sequins, intricate details and more. Check the hottest trends we spotted at LFW that you’ll want to try in Spring 2019.

Flat Shoes

Good news ladies, for another season in a row, flat shoes are having a moment. The idea to wear high heels just to look sexy for someone else while feeling super uncomfortable doesn’t resonate with young women. Flat shoes are favored more and more by the street crowd. The LFW runways were full of flat fashionable footwear. Temperley London’s gladiators got us obsessed.