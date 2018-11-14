The Victoria’s Secret show is one of the biggest fashion spectacles of the year. This year, the opulent happening took place on November 8 in New York, but only the biggest A-listers got to watch it live. The show will officially air on December 2. Until then, take a look at the hottest moments from the 2018 Victoria’s Secret fashion show that made our jaws drop.

Adriana Lima

The longest-serving Victoria’s Secret Angel just hung up her wings for good. Adriana Lima made one last fierce walk on the brand’s runway looking as angelic as ever. After almost two decades with the brand, it’s really hard to imagine a Victoria’s Secret show without the Brazillian bombshell in it.