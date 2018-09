While designers gave us a glimpse of the Spring 2019 trends, celebrities were out there flaunting their best looks. NYFW was full of hot A-list appearances. Check out our favorite style moments in this article.

Carmen Electra

The blonde bombshell was looking straight fire in neon pink cutout top and wide-leg trousers at the Christian Siriano Spring 2019 show. This color really made her baby blues pop.