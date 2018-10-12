The Hottest Celeb Looks You Might Have Missed From Fashion Month

The-Hottest-Celeb-Looks-You-Might-Ve-Missed-From-Fashion-Months-Parties-Kendall-Jenner

As we are approaching the holiday season, you could use some celebrity inspo on how to get all eyes on you during the upcoming glamorous events in your life. Check out the hottest looks from fashion month parties to see how your favorite celebrities like to dress to impress.

Bella Hadid

The-Hottest-Celeb-Looks-You-Might-Ve-Missed-From-Fashion-Months-Parties-Bella-Hadid

Photo By @bellahadid/Instagram

Of course, Bella Hadid is at the top of our list. The biggest trendsetter at the moment looked alluring in a glossy pink structured dress with a bustier top that accented her impressive cleavage.

