The Hottest Bag Trends We Want To Steal From NYFW

No outfit is finished without statement accessories. Even if your clothes are totally on point, you are still missing one of the most important details- a bag. The Spring 2019 collections at New York Fashion Week brought so many bold designs, that you will have a hard time choosing a single one.

Expect a lot of over-the-top and statement looks that will blow your mind. If you are obsessed with micro bags, get ready to go even smaller. For all the ladies who prefer larger designs, there’s good news also. Check out some of the coolest bags seen on the spring runways of NYFW below.

Bejeweled Bags

A runway show from The Blonds never lacks excitement. Starting with the makeup looks, to the stunning outfits and statement hair, the designer duo has everything figured out to the smallest detail. When it comes to bags and clutches, they have the answer to all your wildest dreams. Their models flaunted the most opulent clutches, completely embellished with stones, jewels, and beads.