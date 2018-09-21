The Fiercest Shoe Trends From Fashion Month Runways You Need To Know About

Get ready to witness some of the fiercest shoe trends ever. Aside from the amazing, eye-catching hairstyles, makeup, and clothes, designers also amped up their game in the shoe section. Fashionable ladies will be wearing a range of bold colors when it comes to footwear in spring 2019. In the next sunny season, make sure that your heels and sandals are always decorated with cute details such as feathers and bows. If you are a real shoe lover you will be completely obsessed with the trends below. It’s all about standing out and making a strong fashion statement through footwear.



Braided

Colorful braided designs were all over runways this fashion month. You can see them in Milan, New York, and London. Prabal Gurung decided to upgrade his statement braided kitten heels with feathers.