The Evolution of the Royal Wedding Look

The most iconic part of any wedding is easily the bride’s gown. The fashion of the bridal gown has drastically changed over the decades with the new fashion trends of each time. Obviously, this applies for royal weddings, as well. From Grace Kelly to Meghan Markle, we are taking you on a journey through the evolution of the royal wedding look to celebrate Princess Eugenie’s marriage to Jack Brooksbank just a few days ago. Eugenie walked the aisle in a beautiful gown literally fit for a princess, designed by Zac Posen. Watch the video below to see how drastically the royal wedding look has changed over the decades. Which look is your favorite?

Written by Malorie Mackey
Malorie Mackey is an actress and writer living in Los Angeles, CA. Malorie's first published book entitled "My Playboy Story: Hopping from Richmond to Hollywood" was published in 2017. Since then, Malorie's short story "What Love Has Taught Me" has been published in the anthology "Choices," and she has been writing and blogging about travel and adventure in hopes to publish her next book about travel soon. She believes that everyone should enjoy a little adventure in their lives.