The most iconic part of any wedding is easily the bride’s gown. The fashion of the bridal gown has drastically changed over the decades with the new fashion trends of each time. Obviously, this applies for royal weddings, as well. From Grace Kelly to Meghan Markle, we are taking you on a journey through the evolution of the royal wedding look to celebrate Princess Eugenie’s marriage to Jack Brooksbank just a few days ago. Eugenie walked the aisle in a beautiful gown literally fit for a princess, designed by Zac Posen. Watch the video below to see how drastically the royal wedding look has changed over the decades. Which look is your favorite?

