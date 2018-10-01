The Dresses From SS 2019 PFW That Made Our Heart Skip A Beat

SS 2019 PFW got us obsessed! The dresses we’ve seen during the most sought-after week of the fashion month were out of this world. We can’t get over the romantic glamour of Valentino or the fierce designs of John Galliano. Feast your eyes on the dresses that literally made our heart skip a beat.

Elie Saab

Elie Saab used his unbeatable skills when it comes to embellishments. The SS 2019 Collection shown during PFW was full of his intricate designs but this time he took an edgy turn. The designer shifted away from his strongly romantic aesthetic and presented fierce designs. This heavily embellished dress with out-of-this-world graphics is already on our wish lists!