The Chicest Athleisure Looks From NYFW 2018 We Want RN

Athleisure has been around for a few seasons now and it seems that we are about to stick to this trend for quite a while. Designers filled their Spring 2019 collections with chic sporty looks that aren’t meant only for the gym. These are the athleisure outfits from NYFW 2018 that got us so obsessed we wish we could shop them RN.



Zimmermann

The Australian designer managed to make athleisure look so haute. He added sporty elements to polished pieces which resulted in feminine yet chic looks. If you are the one who never wears sneakers outside of the gym, Zimmermann might make you change your mind in spring 2019. This red set paired with sneakers is a trendy way to refresh your office attire.