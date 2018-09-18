London is in the center of all fashion happenings right now. This was a season exciting debuts, anniversary celebration, and major changes. Here are the biggest highlights from LFW 2018 you don’t want to miss.

Kendall Jenner Fashion Month Debut

The supermodel who skipped NYFW decided to show face at LFW! Who else could convince Jenner to get back on the runway if not Riccardo Tisci? The iconic designer showed his debut collection for Burberry with the highest-paid model by his side. Kendall stunned in an all-beige outfit which included a Burberry recognizable chic trench coat. Rumor has it that Anna Wintour smiled when the saw the popular model take over the runway.