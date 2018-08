It’s almost time to start flaunting fall outfits, which means it’s time for new trends. If you are a real shoe maniac, you definitely need to know the latest news in the footwear department. Get a look into these super-cool designs that guarantee you a fashionable finish to an outfit.

Statement Heels

This Fall 2018, feel free to experiment with heels of all shapes, sizes, and colors. If the runways predict this trend, you should definitely adopt it to be the coolest one around.